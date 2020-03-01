USC Pulls Even in Rivalry Series With 8-5 Win Over Clemson

COLUMBIA (USC SID) – Redshirt sophomore Thomas Farr allowed just two hits in a five-inning start and the University of South Carolina baseball team belted out 12 hits in an 8-5 win over Clemson Saturday afternoon (Feb. 29) at Segra Park, home of the Columbia Fireflies. The series is now tied at a game apiece heading to Clemson tomorrow.



Clemson plated a run in the first on an RBI groundout by Davis Sharpe. Carolina responded with a pair in the second as Andrew Eyster tripled off the wall in center, scoring Dallas Beaver. Esyter then came home on Jeff Heinrich’s single to left.



In the fourth, Wes Clarke led off with a towering home run to left, his fifth of the season. Heinrich made it 4-1 with a single to center, scoring Brady Allen. Clemson added a run in the fourth, but Carolina put up a two-spot in the seventh with RBI’s from Allen and Heinrich.



Bryant Bowen plated Noah Myers in the eighth with a single to left. Clemson shaved two runs off the lead in the eighth on Sharpe’s home run. Then in the ninth, Clemson loaded the bases with one out. After a strikeout by Brett Kerry, a walk brought in a run to make it 8-5. Kerry got Kier Meredith to fly out to end the game.



Farr struck out three and allowed just one earned run with a walk on two hits. Kerry picked up his first save of the season.



At the plate, Heinrich was 2-for-3 with three RBI. Bowen, Clarke, Allen and Eyster each had two hits apiece.



POSTGAME NOTES

Attendace was 8,986 at Segra Park.

Clarke now leads Carolina with five home runs and 15 RBI.

Kerry earned his eighth career save in the win.

Noah Myers had a pair of stolen bases, giving him four on the year.

This is the first win on Saturday for Carolina in the Clemson series since 2015.

UP NEXT

Carolina and Clemson wrap up the three-game series Sunday afternoon (March 1) with first pitch at 2 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, S.C.