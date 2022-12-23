COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Meechie Johnson hit six 3-pointers and finished with 25 points — both career bests — and freshman Gregory Jackson II added 12 points and a season-high 16 rebounds to help South Carolina beat Western Kentucky 65-58 Thursday night.

Hayden Brown scored 11 points but shot just 3 of 11 from the field and 0 for 6 from 3-point range for South Carolina (6-6). The Gamecocks shot 34% (22 of 64) from the field and made just 12 of 25 (48%) from the free-throw line but hit nine 3-pointers and outrebounded Western Kentucky 51-31.

Emmanuel Akot hit a 3-pointer that capped an 9-0 run and gave Western Kentucky a 49-44 lead midway through the second half but the Hilltoppers went without a made field goal for the next 7-plus minutes. Jacobi Wright answered with a 3 and Johnson hit another in a 15-2 spurt that culminated when Johnson converted a traditional three-point play that gave South Carolina a 10-point lead with 2:15 remaining.

Dayvion McKnight scored 28 points with eight rebounds and three steals for Western Kentucky (8-3). The 6-foot-1 junior was 10-of-16 shooting — 0 for 5 from 3-point range — and is averaging 28.3 points on 61.8% shooting over the last three games.

The Hilltoppers shot 36% (20 of 55), made just 3 of 22 (14%) behind the arc and hit 15 of 25 from the foul line.

Jamarion Sharp scored six points before Luke Frampton hit a 3-pointer to cap Western Kentucky’s 11-2 opening run as the Gamecocks made just one of their first 10 field-goal attempts. Johnson hit two 3-pointers and Chico Carter Jr. added another 3 as South Carolina responded with a 12-2 spurt to take a 14-13 lead with 12 minutes left in the first half.

The Hilltoppers, who had their five-game win streak snapped with a 93-84 loss at Louisville on Dec. 14, have lost back-to-back games for the first time this season.

The Gamecocks limited WKU to 3-of-22 (13.6 percent) from behind the arc. The Hilltoppers came into the game fourth in the country in 3-point shooting at 42.3 percent.

Meechie Johnson had career highs in points (25) and 3-point field goals made (6).

Gregory “GG” Jackson II had a career-high 16 rebounds. The last Gamecock to record 15-plus rebounds was Chris Silva with 17 at Texas A&M on March 5, 2019.

Jackson II continued his double figure scoring streak in every game this season, adding 12 points and a pair of blocks. He’s the only freshman in the country this season to score in double figures in every game.

Hayden Brown also got into double figures for the fifth-straight game (8 th time this season) with 11 points.

The Gamecocks out-rebounded Western Kentucky 51-31, including 17-5 on the offensive glass. It's the second time Carolina has had 50 or more rebounds this season (had 50 vs. Clemson on Nov. 8).

South Carolina allowed just 36.4 percent shooting (20-for-55) on the night.

The Gamecocks had only 10 turnovers and improved to 3-0 this season when have 10 or fewer giveaways.

Carolina remains undefeated at home this season at 5-0 and extends the all-time series lead against Western Kentucky to 8-1.

