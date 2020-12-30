USC quarterback Hilinski enters transfer portal

South Carolina sophomore quarterback Ryan Hilinski has placed his name in the college football transfer portal.

Hilinski, who started the final 11 games of his sophomore in 2019 following a season-ending injury to Jake Bentley, played in two games this season and was four-of-six passing for 34 yards and no touchdowns.

The Orange, California native competed to retain the starting job during the offseason but lost out to transfer Collin Hill, who eventually ceded the job to true freshman Luke Doty.

South Carolina fans embraced his family’s charity, Hilinski’s Hope, by raising their hands showing the number three at the start of third quarters during home games. The charity honors Hilinski’s late brother, a Washington State quarterback at the time of his suicide.