USC quarterback Hilinski enters transfer portal

USC Gamecocks

by:

Posted: / Updated:
usc gamecocks_20568

South Carolina sophomore quarterback Ryan Hilinski has placed his name in the college football transfer portal.

Hilinski, who started the final 11 games of his sophomore in 2019 following a season-ending injury to Jake Bentley, played in two games this season and was four-of-six passing for 34 yards and no touchdowns.

The Orange, California native competed to retain the starting job during the offseason but lost out to transfer Collin Hill, who eventually ceded the job to true freshman Luke Doty.

South Carolina fans embraced his family’s charity, Hilinski’s Hope, by raising their hands showing the number three at the start of third quarters during home games. The charity honors Hilinski’s late brother, a Washington State quarterback at the time of his suicide.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories