USC release statement on Vanderbilt COVID situation

Following the SEC’s announcement that the Vanderbilt at Missouri football game of October 17 has been postponed due to positive tests and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Vanderbilt football program, South Carolina Athletics has issued the following statement:

“Our athletics training staff has been notified by Vanderbilt, per SEC protocols, that no players on the Gamecock football team were identified as being a close contact that would result in quarantine. A close contact is identified as someone who is within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 cumulative minutes. We will continue to test our players as normal SEC protocols – three times each week.”

The Gamecocks defeated Vanderbilt, 41-7, in Nashville on Saturday.

