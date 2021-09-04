USC routs Eastern Illinois in Beamer’s debut

Head Coach Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks run out onto the field at Williams-Brice Stadium for the coach’s first game at the helm on September 4, 2021 (WSPA)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Gamecocks shut out Eastern Illinois in the season-opener on Saturday, 46-0, in Shane Beamer’s first game as head coach of the program.

The Gamecocks opened the scoring early in the first quarter when Zeb Noland connected with Nick Muse on a four-yard score. That was the first of four first-half touchdowns by the graduate assistant Noland, who was activated to the player’s roster for his final year of eligibility midway through camp.

Noland finished 13-22 for 122 yards and 4 touchdowns to no interceptions.

Jaheim Bell, Josh Vann, and Zaquandre White were all on the receiving end of Noland’s final three touchdowns of the half.

White tallied a 63-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter. He led the Gamecocks with 112 yards rushing and 39 yards receiving.

Jordan Burch recorded the final points of the evening on a 61-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Next up for the Gamecocks is a trip to East Carolina on September 11.