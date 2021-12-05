USC to battle UNC in Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Head Coach Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks run out onto the field at Williams-Brice Stadium for the coach’s first game at the helm on September 4, 2021 (WSPA)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Gamecocks will take on North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Thursday, December 30.

The game will be played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Kickoff will be at 11:30 a.m. and will air on ESPN.

The Gamecocks (6-6) will participate in a bowl game for the first time since 2018, when they played in the same bowl game (then named the Belk Bowl) against the Virginia Cavaliers. Virginia won, 28-0.

South Carolina is 3-2 when playing in Charlotte. This will be their sixth appearance at Bank of America Stadium since 2011.

North Carolina (6-6) most recently played in the Orange Bowl in January, 2021 in a 27-14 loss to Texas A&M.

This will be the 24th bowl game in USC history. They are 9-14 all time.