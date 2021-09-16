USC to play in inaugural Rock Hill event

ROCK HILL, S.C. – The City of Rock Hill (S.C.) and York County announced today the lineup for its inaugural No Room For Racism Classic, a college men’s basketball tournament to be held Dec. 10-12 at the Rock Hill Sports & Event Center. Carolina will face Florida State on Dec. 12 in the final matchup of the three-day event.

“I’m thrilled that our program is able to be part of such a wonderful event in the No Room For Racism Classic at the Rock Hill Sports & Event Center,” said Gamecock head coach Frank Martin . “We get to celebrate the city of Rock Hill and its wonderful facility by playing a top-20 program in Florida State, which is coached by a leader in college basketball in Leonard Hamilton. As the co-chairman of the NABC Committee on Racial Reconciliation, I see the importance of sharing the lessons that we’ve learned through sports with the world in respect to racism and prejudices that may exist in our communities and around our country.”

The No Room For Racism slogan was adopted in Rock Hill to affirm the commitment to fostering relationships among people of diverse social, cultural and racial backgrounds. In an effort to recognize civil rights leaders who transformed our nation and the Rock Hill community, each year, the No Room for Racism Classic will unveil a project to preserve the legacy of civil rights leaders and provide long standing educational value to the public.

“We’re honored to host this exciting event at the Rock Hill Sports & Event Center. These matchups are sure to highlight the talent and athleticism of the teams, while also celebrating the diversity of the sport and colleges represented,” said Rock Hill Mayor, John Gettys. “Local basketball fans can cheer on two Rock Hill teams, and we look forward to proving once again that competition lives here.”

No Room For Racism Classic Schedule:

December 10: High Point vs. South Carolina State

December 11: Winthrop vs. Carver College

December 12: Clinton College vs. Edward Waters

December 12: South Carolina vs. Florida State

The matchup between South Carolina and Florida State will be televised. Tickets will be available on October 11th, 2021 at noon via Ticketreturn.com. For updates regarding the No Room For Racism Classic, please visit www.noroomforracismclassic.com. Game times and broadcast details will be released soon.