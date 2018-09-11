USC To Play Vanderbilt In Afternoon

Copyright by WSPA - All rights reserved

USC Athletics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (September 10, 2018) – The South Carolina Gamecocks and Vanderbilt Commodores will kick at 4 pm ET on Saturday, September 22, the Southeastern Conference office announced today. The matchup between the two SEC Eastern Division rivals will be televised on SEC Network.

The September 22 contest from Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville will be the first road contest of the season for South Carolina. The Gamecocks lead the all-time series by a 23-4 count, including a 12-2 mark when playing in Nashville. Carolina has won a school-record nine-straight games in the series, with the Commodores last victory coming in 2008.

The Gamecocks (1-1, 0-1 SEC) host Marshall this weekend, while Vanderbilt (2-0, 0-0 SEC) travels to Notre Dame.

