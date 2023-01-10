LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Meechie Johnson hit six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 26 points to lead South Carolina over Kentucky 71-68, winning at Rupp Arena for the first time in 14 years and giving coach Lamont Paris his first SEC victory.

The win was just the third for the Gamecocks in 31 games at Kentucky and the first at Rupp Arena since January 2009. South Carolina lost by 40 at home Saturday against Tennessee.

Kentucky had its SEC-leading 28-game home win streak snapped and at 1-3 is off to its worst start in SEC play since 1986-87.

Gregory “GG” Jackson II added 16 points for the Gamecocks, who improve to 8-8, 1-2.

Oscar Tshiebwe scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, his ninth double this season for Kentucky.

