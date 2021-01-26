Martin says USC without Frink for remainder of season

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 08: Head coach Frank Martin of the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second half during their game against the Houston Cougars at Colonial Life Arena on December 08, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

South Carolina head coach Frank Martin said Tuesday that 6-8 junior Alanzo Frink will miss the remainder of the season.

While Martin did disclose the specific reason, he indicated that Frink “dealt with a severe case of COVID-19” and indicated Frink will speak on the matter at another time.

Frink played in three games this season, averaging three points and four rebounds. Last season he averaged 5.3 points and 3.7 rebounds per game and tied for second on the team with 20 blocks.

Martin continues to progress from his own COVID issue, indicating today that on a scale of ten he’s “about a six.”

The Gamecocks are home against Georgia Wednesday night and expect forward Jalyn McCreary, who returned to practice Monday, to play.