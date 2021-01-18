USC women cruise past Arkansas

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Aliyah Boston had 26 points, 16 rebounds and six blocks, and No. 4 South Carolina beat No. 15 Arkansas 104-82 for its 24th straight win over SEC foes. On a day when South Carolina celebrated its most famous post player by dedicating a bronze statue of A’ja Wilson at the arena, the Gamecocks current force down low took control of the things in beating the Razorbacks. The 6-foot-5 Boston accomplished her fifth double-double of the season by halftime and the Gamecocks pulled away to win for the 14th time in their past 15 meetings with Arkansas.

