USC women destroy Elon

Dawn Staley

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Aliyah Boston scored 12 points and No. 1 South Carolina pulled away for a 79-38 victory over Elon. South Carolina had a 16-point lead trimmed to 33-27 early in the third quarter. But the Gamecocks responded with a 16-0 run to put away the Phoenix and improve to 7-0 for the first time since the 2016-17 season. Ariana Nance led Elon with 13 points, matching her career high. South Carolina finished with a season-high 13 blocks from eight different players.

