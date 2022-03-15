COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina Athletics has finalized ticket information for the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament First Four game and single-session tickets for first- and second-round games to be played in Columbia, S.C., at Colonial Life Arena. The NCAA has also announced game times for First Four and first-round games at all sites.

At Colonial Life Arena, action will start with a First Four game between Howard and Incarnate Word on Wed., Mar. 16, at 7 p.m. on ESPNU. Tickets for that game are not included as part of the tournament booklets previously sold. Single-game tickets for Wednesday are $15 each and can be purchased at: https://am.ticketmaster.com/gamecocks/buy.

In Friday action, eighth-seeded Miami (FL) will take on ninth-seeded USF at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN2. The No. 1/1 Gamecocks, the tournament’s No. 1 overall seed, will take on the winner of Wednesday’s First Four game Friday at 2 p.m. on ESPN. The winners of Friday’s games will face off on Sunday for a spot in the Greensboro Regional. Game times for Sunday will be announced after all of Friday’s first-round games are completed.

NCAA Tournament booklets for Friday and Sunday games in Columbia are still available ($40 lower level reserved, $30 upper level general admission) at: https://am.ticketmaster.com/gamecocks/buy.