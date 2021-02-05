USC women vault toward number one ranking

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Zia Cooke scored all 17 of her points in the first half and Aliyah Boston added 14 points and eight rebounds to lead No. 2 South Carolina to a 77-58 victory over Auburn.

The Gamecocks built a commanding early lead to take a 12-game winning streak into Monday’s visit to No. 3 Connecticut. Cooke hit three 3-pointers in a 50-second span of the first quarter as the Gamecocks jumped ahead 26-6 over the Tigers. She had 14 points in the quarter, including a bank shot at the buzzer, and they pushed their lead to 29 by halftime.

The win likely moved South Carolina back to number one in the upcoming Associated Press poll, which will be released Monday.

The Gamecocks next play that evening at likely number two UCONN.

