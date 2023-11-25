COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Te-Hina Paopao is already bringing a dimension to No. 1 South Carolina that all those young McDonald’s All-Americans brought in by coach Dawn Staley can’t come close to matching.

“Nothing beats that experience,” Staley said.

That showed again as Paopao, the Oregon transfer, got the Gamecocks off to a quick start with two 3-pointers on the way to a 101-19 blowout of overmatched Mississippi Valley State on Friday.

The Gamecocks (5-0) matched a program record with their 45th straight home victory.

Paopao missed South Carolina’s last game with a ankle injury and the team went 0-of-12 from behind the arc, their first long-range o-fer in more than three seasons.

Staley knows that Paopao, a senior, has quickly become a leader to a roster full of rising, yet inexperienced players.

“Pao’s like, ‘I can be the glue that holds this together,’” Staley said.

Kamilla Cardoso finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks for her fourth double-double of the season. In all the Gamecocks had seven players in double figures, led by freshman MiLaysia Fulwiley.

“It felt great to be back out there with the team,” said Paopao, who finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

This one was never in doubt as the Gamecocks by double digits just five minutes in, by 40 at the half and held the Devilettes (1-5) to the fewest points allowed in Staley’s 16 seasons.

South Carolina matched its program best for consecutive home wins, first set between February 2013 and February 2016.

The Devilettes lone highlight came early when they took a 2-0 lead on Sh’Diamond McKnight’s bucket less than minute in. Moments later, South Carolina led 20-6 on a pair of Paopoa threes and the 6-foot-7 Cardoso’s dominance down low.

Knight had eight points to lead Mississippi Valley State which scored its fewest points since losing 95-22 at Wyoming in December 2019.

THE BIG PICTURE

Mississippi Valley State: The Devilettes have played some of the game’s best teams in the season’s opening weeks, giving up more than 100 points in defeats to No. 7 LSU and No. 10 Utah. There was no chance they could hold up against South Carolina’s defense, which had 14 blocks and held MVSU to zero points in the final quarter.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks have had a dominant start this season and dominant homestand, winning their four games at Colonial Life Arena by an average margin of 57 points. Things should get tougher for the team as they play at No. 18 North Carolina and at Duke their next two games.

REUNITED

When Paopao came back, it was a big relief to Gamecocks point guard Raven Johnson. In the win Monday against South Dakota State, Johnson came to the bench at one point and told Staley, “I miss Pao.” Back together, the duo were dynamic. The backcourt combined for 22 points, 16 rebounds and four assists. Johnson also have five steals.

LOADED SCHEDULE

The Devilettes aren’t done with the Power Five. They play four more games with Southeastern Conference opponents at the end of next month before beginning league play in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Missouri Valley State coach Kimberly Anderson said games like that show her team how the best play. “It kind of shows my players what we’re up against,” she said. “I don’t believe in playing any team less than.”

UP NEXT

Mississippi Valley State returns home to play Lipscomb on Monday night.

South Carolina hits the road to face No. 18 North Carolina on Thursday night.

