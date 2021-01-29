USC women win 27th straight SEC contest

USC Gamecocks

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
USC Gamecocks_6132

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) – Zia Cook scored 19 points and Victaria Saxton added 13 to help No. 4 South Carolina rout 21st-ranked Mississippi State 75-52. After scoring just 10 points in the first quarter and trailing by one, South Carolina used a dominant second quarter to take control of the game. Cooke scored the first eight points to spark a 12-0 run that led to a 36-23 halftime advantage and the Bulldogs never recovered.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories