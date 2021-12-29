USC women’s game Sunday postponed

USC Gamecocks
Posted:

FILE – In this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley reacts to an official’s call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida in Gainesville, Fla. Dawn Staley and South Carolina have agreed to a new, seven-year contract that will pay her $2.9 million this season and grow to $3.5 million in the final season. The school’s Board of Trustees approved the deal worth $22.4 million on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, to keep the national championship coach with the Gamecocks through the 2027-28 season. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Due to a combination of positive test, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Ole Miss women’s basketball program, Sunday’s Ole Miss at South Carolina women’s basketball game has been postponed, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVIDd-19 management requirements.

Tickets for this game will be honored for the rescheduled matchup. Fans will be notified of the new date and time once it has been set.

Continue to check GamecocksOnline.com and the team’s social media accounts (@GamecockWBB) for the most up-to-date information on the women’s basketball season.

