RALEIGH, N.C. – No. 3 South Carolina was dominant again, defeating North Carolina 4-1 in the championship match of the Wolfpack Match Play on Monday afternoon. The victory is the Gamecocks fifth of the 2021-22 season, surpassing a single-season program record for wins.

“I’m proud of the fight and dominance our players showed in match play this week,” said head coach Kalen Anderson . “We had fun competing in the format, and we gained valuable experience for our postseason play. The consistency and positive attitude exhibited by this group throughout our entire regular season has been extraordinary. I’m extremely proud of this team, and they deserve all the success they have achieved thus far. We’re determined to keep excelling, and I’m extremely excited to head into the postseason with this team.”

Junior Justine Fournand was dominant again with a 6&5 win in the anchor match today against the Tar Heels. Junior Mathilde Claisse (4&2), graduate transfer Tai Anudit (4&3) and freshman Louise Rydqvist (3&2) all posted victories as well today.

Fournand and Rydqvist both went undefeated this week at NC State’s Lonnie Poole Golf Course. The duo did not trail once in any of their matches.

Out of 15 possible points in three matches, the Gamecocks took 12.5 of those.

Carolina is off for a brief stint before traveling to Birmingham for the SEC Championship (April 13-17) at Greystone Golf and Country Club. This year’s conference tournament will again be decided via match play. Teams will play 54-holes with a cut to eight teams and the knockout stage of the event to determine a champion.