USC WR Brooks gets NCAA waiver

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina will get a boost to its receiving corps with transfer wideout Jalen Brooks getting a waiver from the NCAA to play. Brooks is a 6-foot-3, 190-pound junior who played his first two seasons at Wingate. He first transferred to Division I Tarleton State before heading to South Carolina. Brooks had 52 catches for 1,048 yards and 10 touchdowns as Wingate went 19-6 during that span. Brooks practiced with the Gamecocks this summer, but was held out of the first four games as he waited for NCAA approval after the sports governing body initially denied his request. South Carolina coach Will Muschamp announced the NCAA’s decision Wednesday on social media.

