USC’s Burgess awarded by SEC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Sophomore Colin Burgess of the University of South Carolina baseball team has been named the SEC Newcomer of the Week, it was announced this afternoon (March 29). The Newcomer of the Week award is given to the best player in the league that week that was a freshman during the shortened 2020 season.

Burgess had hits in all four games this week, going 8-for-18 (.444) with a double, a home run and three RBI. He also caught all 41 innings for the Gamecocks this week, throwing out 1-of-2 base runners trying to steal. Burgess drove in the game-winning run on Friday night in the 9-8, 14-inning win over Florida, as his double to the gap in right brought in Jeff Heinrich with the winning run. Burgess helped lead the Gamecocks to a sweep of the No. 5 Gators.

In other weekly awards, Arkansas’ Matt Goodheart was the Player of the Week, Vanderbilt’s Jack Leiter and Tennessee’s Sean Hunley shared Pitcher of the Week and Ole Miss’ TJ McCants was the Freshman of the Week.

Burgess and the Gamecocks host Gardner-Webb on Tuesday night (March 30) at 7 p.m. inside Founders Park.