South Carolina guard Destanni Henderson was selected 20th overall and with the eighth pick of the second round by the Indiana Fever in Monday night’s WNBA Draft.

Henderson averaged 11.5 points per game for the national champion Gamecocks and scored 26 in the title win over UCONN.

The Fever roster includes former Gamecocks Tiffany Mitchell (sixth year) and Alaina Coates (third year).