USC’s Hopkins Taken By Reds In MLB Draft

COLUMBIA – Senior TJ Hopkins of the University of South Carolina baseball team was selected on day two of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft Tuesday afternoon (June 4). Hopkins was picked in the ninth round by the Cincinnati Reds.

Hopkins played and started in all 56 games and hit .285 with 11 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 42 RBI this past season for the Gamecocks. The senior from Summerville, S.C., led the team with 18 stolen bases and ended his four-year career with 47 thefts. Hopkins played in 188 career games with 35 doubles, 19 home runs and 112 RBI while making 166 starts in the Gamecock outfield. He hit for the cycle in a win over Valparaiso on March 10 and belted two home runs in a win over Furman on March 19. Hopkins was a two-time winner of the Tom Price Award, given to the Most Valuable Player of the Clemson series. He homered in all three games vs. Clemson this season, helping Carolina to a series win in the beginning of March.

A pair of South Carolina signees also have been picked in the MLB Draft. Tyler Callihan was a third-round selection by Cincinnati while Ivan Johnson was taken in the fourth round by the Reds.

The MLB Draft will conclude with rounds 11-40 on Wednesday afternoon (June 5).

South Carolina Selections in the 2019 MLB Draft

Rd (Pick) Name Team

3 (85) Tyler Callihan* Cincinnati Reds

4 (114) Ivan Johnson* Cincinnati Reds

9 (264) TJ Hopkins Cincinnati Reds

* Signee

