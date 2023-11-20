(WSPA) – University of South Carolina defensive end Jordan Strachan was named the SEC defensive lineman of the week, as announced by the conference on Monday.

The 6’5″, 243-pound senior from Georgia accounted for a pair of sacks in the Gamecocks’ 17-14 win over Kentucky, including a strip sack in the final minute of the game to secure the win. Strachan led a South Carolina defense that held Kentucky to just 293 total yards of offense.

Strachan is the third Gamecock to earn SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors the season.

South Carolina will wrap up the regular season at home against Clemson on Saturday, November 25 at 7:30 p.m.