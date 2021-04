USC junior guard A.J. Lawson announced Monday evening via Twitter that he’s entering the NBA Draft process and hiring an agent, meaning his college career has ended.

Lawson, who tried the NBA the past two off-seasons but did not hire an agent and returned to school, led his team with 16.6 points per game and 32 steals.

He’s the eighth USC player to either enter the transfer portal or test the NBA Draft since the season ended.