COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith is heading for the NFL. The Gamecocks’ fourth-year junior posted on social media Friday that he planned to turn pro. Smith will not play in South Carolina’s upcoming bowl game. The 6-foot, 188-pound Smith finished with 27 tackles and an interception. He’s considered a first-round NFL draft pick next April. Smith was part of the secondary that helped the Gamecocks close the season with back-to-back wins over top-10 opponents in Tennessee and Clemson.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)