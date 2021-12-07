USC’s White announces immediate departure from program

USC Gamecocks

by:

Posted: / Updated:

USC Athletics

South Carolina running back ZaQuandre White announced Tuesday evening on Instagram that he will move on from the Gamecocks immediately to begin focusing on professional football.

White became one of the Gamecocks top weapons this season with 583 yards rushing on 88 carries and two touchdowns, averaging 6.6 yards per carry.

He also caught 19 passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns.

He was in his second season at South Carolina following his transfer from Iowa Western Junior College.

White’s departure means he’ll miss South Carolina’s bowl game against North Carolina December 30th in in Charlotte.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store