USC’s White announces immediate departure from program

South Carolina running back ZaQuandre White announced Tuesday evening on Instagram that he will move on from the Gamecocks immediately to begin focusing on professional football.

White became one of the Gamecocks top weapons this season with 583 yards rushing on 88 carries and two touchdowns, averaging 6.6 yards per carry.

He also caught 19 passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns.

He was in his second season at South Carolina following his transfer from Iowa Western Junior College.

White’s departure means he’ll miss South Carolina’s bowl game against North Carolina December 30th in in Charlotte.