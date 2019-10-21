Vandy/USC kicks-off at 7:30pm on 11/2

It will be Homecoming Weekend in Columbia when the South Carolina Gamecocks host the Vanderbilt Commodores in an SEC Eastern Division matchup on Saturday, Nov. 2. Game time has been set for 7:30 pm ET from Williams-Brice Stadium and the game will be televised on SEC Network.

The Gamecocks lead the all-time series over Vanderbilt by a 24-4 margin, including an 11-2 mark when the game has been played in Columbia. Carolina has won each of the last 10 and 17 of the last 19 games in the series, including a 37-14 win in Nashville in 2018.

This week, South Carolina (3-4, 2-3 SEC) will travel to Knoxville to face the Tennessee Volunteers (2-5, 1-3 SEC), while Vanderbilt (2-5, 1-3 SEC) has the week off after knocking off Missouri last week.

Here is the SEC television schedule for games of Saturday, Nov. 2 (all times Eastern):

UT-San Antonio at Texas A&M Noon SEC Network

Georgia vs. Florida (in Jacksonville) 3:30 pm CBS

Mississippi State at Arkansas 4 pm SEC Network

Ole Miss at Auburn 7 pm ESPN

UAB at Tennessee 7 pm ESPNU

Vanderbilt at South Carolina 7:30 pm SEC Network