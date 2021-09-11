White’s game-winning field goal propels Gamecocks past E. Carolina

South Carolina’s Ahmarean Brown (7) gets tripped up by East Carolina’s D’Angelo McKinnie (96) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Greenville, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Parker White’s 36-yard field goal as time expired propelled the South Carolina Gamecocks past the East Carolina Pirates Saturday afternoon, 20-17.

The Pirates scored on the first play from scrimmage on a wide receiver pass that went 75 yards for a touchdown. After another East Carolina touchdown, the Gamecocks defense recorded the team’s only points of the first half when Damani Stanley intercepted Holton Ahlers’ pass and took it 63 yards for the pick six.

South Carolina trailed 14-7 at the break.

The Gamecocks offense finally found the end zone in the third quarter when Zeb Noland connected with Dakereon Joyner on a 13-yard touchdown pass to even the score at 14.

After both teams traded field goals in the fourth, Zeb Noland and Juju McDowell helped lead the Gamecocks on a nearly five minute drive at the end of the game culminating in the game-winner from White as they escaped with a three-point victory.

USC is now 2-0 to start the season and will return to the road next week when they take on Georgia in Athens.