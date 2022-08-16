PLANO, T.X. (WCBD)- WNBA star and former South Carolina Gamecock, A’Ja Wilson has signed a trailblazing endorsement deal with one of the nation’s top snack brands.

Named the 2020 WNBA Most Valuable Player, Wilson, a former South Carolina Gamecocks, is now the first female athlete to sign with Ruffles.

“Dream come true for a snackaholic,” Wilson tweeted on Monday.

In connection with the announcement, Ruffles launched a new product called “Ruffles Ridge Twists”, including Wilson’s own signature flavor, Smoky BBQ.

Ruffles Adds WNBA All-Star A’ja Wilson to its Roster of Chip Deal Athletes (PR Newswire)

The brand new Ruffles Ridge Twists come in two flavors: Double Cheddar and A’ja’s Signature Flavor, Smoky BBQ (PR Newswire)

“I grew up eating Ruffles so it’s a dream come true to join the family of Chip Deal athletes and have my own signature flavor that’s inspired by my Southern roots,” Wilson said in a press release.

Teammates and former coaches, including Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley, joined in on the excitement.

“This is a narrative that speaks to me…good looking @Ruffles! Ayyyee yooo MVP @_ajawilson22 ruffle me up!!” Staley tweeted.

A native of Hopkins, S.C., Wilson led the Gamecocks to their first NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship in 2017. In 2018, she earned a record 3rd straight SEC Player of the Year award and led South Carolina to a 4th straight SEC Championship, becoming the all-time leading scorer in the school’s women’s basketball history.

Wilson was selected as the no. 1 overall pick in the 2018 WNBA draft by the Las Vegas Aces.

The Aces are heading into the WNBA Playoffs as the league’s top-seeded team. They will face off against the Phoenix Mercury at home in Game 1 of the first round on Aug. 17 at 10 p.m.

No official date has been set, but Frito-Lay officials said the chips are expected to hit store shelves in the coming weeks.