Zeigler’s 18 lead No. 22 Vols to 81-57 win over Gamecocks

South Carolina guard Jacobi Wright (1) dribbles the ball against Tennessee forward John Fulkerson, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Zakai Zeigler matched his career high with 18 points including back-to-back 3-pointers to break open a tight game as No. 22 Tennessee pulled away from South Carolina 81-57.

It was the Vols’ fifth straight Southeastern Conference victory. Josiah-James Jordan had a career-best 20 points to lead Tennessee to its eighth win in the past seven games with South Carolina.

Zeigler got things going with Tennessee up 40-37 early in the second half with consecutive threes. Tennessee would not be caught by South Carolina.

Devin Carter and Erik Stevenson had 13 points each to lead South Carolina (13-9, 4-6).

The Gamecocks will host Kentucky on Tuesday, February 8 at 7 p.m.

