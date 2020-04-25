USC’s Edwards taken by Raiders

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
usc gamecocks_20568

University of South Carolina record-setting senior wide receiver Bryan Edwards was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the 17th pick in the third round of the NFL Draft, the 81st pick overall, on Friday night.

Edwards, the school’s all-time leader in career receptions and career receiving yards, became the first Gamecock selected by the Raiders since defensive tackle Jimmy Poston was selected in the 11th round of the 1971 draft.

Along with first-round selection Javon Kinlaw, the Gamecocks have produced multiple NFL Draft picks for the 10th time in the last 12 years and for the 17th time since 2000.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories