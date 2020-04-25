USC’s Edwards taken by Raiders

University of South Carolina record-setting senior wide receiver Bryan Edwards was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the 17th pick in the third round of the NFL Draft, the 81st pick overall, on Friday night.
Edwards, the school’s all-time leader in career receptions and career receiving yards, became the first Gamecock selected by the Raiders since defensive tackle Jimmy Poston was selected in the 11th round of the 1971 draft.
Along with first-round selection Javon Kinlaw, the Gamecocks have produced multiple NFL Draft picks for the 10th time in the last 12 years and for the 17th time since 2000.