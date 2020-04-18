USC’s Harrigan, Harris go back-to-back in WNBA Draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s basketball seniors Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and Tyasha Harris were taken in back-to-back picks in the 2020 WNBA Draft Friday night, giving the Gamecocks seven first-round picks in the last six seasons. Herbert Harrigan was taken sixth overall by the Minnesota Lynx, while Harris was chosen seventh by the Dallas Wings.

Harrigan’s lofty selection was considered a surprise by WNBA Draft prognosticators.

Herbert Harrigan was part of three SEC Tournament titles, two SEC regular-season championships and the 2017 National Champion as well with her game and contributions growing year after year. Her steady improvement culminated in a team-high 13.1 points per game this season on career-best 50.6 percent shooting that included 43.5 percent from 3-point range. Herbert Harrigan earned her first All-SEC recognition this season and went on to be the SEC Tournament MVP after averaging 14.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks over three games at the event. Herbert Harrigan stands second in program history in career blocked shots (tied with Alaina Coates) and is one of just three Gamecocks all-time to combine 200 blocks with 1,000 career points.