USC’s Joyner willing to switch positions

USC offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon told reporters Monday night that redshirt freshman quarterback Dakereon Joyner is willing to switch positions after he was beaten out for the back-up quarterback job by true freshman Ryan Hlinski.

Joyner returned to practice Tuesday after he was told Monday that he was third on the depth chart.

McClendon said that Joyner expressed a willingness to switch positions and “he wants to be here.”

McClendon says there are different scenarios in which Joyner could still be used at quarterback and that he’s indicated that “he wants to help the team in any way that he can.”