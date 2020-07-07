USC’s King Dixon passes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Former South Carolina football star, athletic director and board of trustees member King Dixon has died. He was 83. The university said Tuesday that Dixon’s death on Monday came after fighting pancreatic cancer. Dixon played running back for the Gamecocks from 1956-58. He returned as athletic director in 1988 and oversaw South Carolina’s moving into the Southeastern Conference in 1992 before stepping away. Dixon was inducted into the university’s Association of Letterman’s Hall of Fame in 1991.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)