(WSPA) – A USC Athletics spokesman says athletic director Ray Tanner and Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp are aware of allegations made by Travis Hall that his son, USC freshman walk-on Kamarah Reynolds Hall, was assaulted by 13 teammates.

The elder Hall presented what appears to be the police report of the incident and other documents on social media.

Due to an ongoing investigation by university police, there is no further comment from Gamecock athletic officials.