Wake at Clemson a 3:30pm start time

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) β€” Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the IndyCar Series have been sold to Penske Entertainment Corp. in a stunning announcement that relinquishes control of the iconic speedway from the Hulman family after 74 years.

Tony Hulman bought the dilapidated speedway in 1945 and brought racing back to 16th St. and Georgetown Ave. after a four-year hiatus following World War II.