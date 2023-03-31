CLEMSON, S.C. (Clemson SID) – Justin Johnson’s one-out single in the ninth inning scored the go-ahead run in No. 2 Wake Forest’s 4-3 victory over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday night. The Demon Deacons, who took a 2-0 lead in the series and clinched their first series win over Clemson since 2015, improved to 25-3 overall and 9-2 in the ACC. The Tigers fell to 16-12 overall and 2-6 in ACC play.

Lucas Costello’s solo homer in the first inning scored the game’s first run, then the Demon Deacons scored a run in the top of the fourth inning on Costello’s two-out single. Riley Bertram’s two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the fourth inning tied the score, then Blake Wright lofted a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning to give the Tigers the lead.

The Demon Deacons tied the score in the eighth inning on Costello’s safety squeeze bunt, then they took the lead in the ninth inning. Leadoff batter Brock Wilken was hit by an 0-2 pitch and moved to second on Pierce Bennett’s sacrifice bunt. Wilken scored on Johnson’s sharp single to left-center.

Seth Keener (3-0) earned the win, while Cam Minacci pitched the ninth inning to record his seventh save of the season for Wake Forest, who snapped Clemson’s streak of six series wins in a row. Jackson Lindley (1-3) suffered the loss. Tiger reliever Nick Clayton matched his career high for innings pitched (4.2) and strikeouts (8), allowing just three hits, one run and one walk.

The series concludes Saturday at 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.