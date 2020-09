Ware Shoals High School’s football team will be sidelined for two weeks as the latest area school with a COVID-19 issue.

As a result, the Hornets scheduled game Friday against visiting Whitmire is postponed.

Whitmire will now visit Southside Christian Monday at 7pm. The Sabres were scheduled to be idle in Week One.

Ware Shoals joins Broome, Union County, Liberty and Crescent among area schools whose regular season games have been impacted as a result of the pandemic.