WATCH LIVE: Washington Nationals Championship Parade

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Watch live right here at 2 p.m. as the region celebrates the Washington Nationals’ World Series win at the Nationals Championship Parade!

The Nationals beat the Houston Astros 6-2 on Wednesday night, winning the World Series title. They are the first World Series winner with all four victories on the road.

The Nationals Championship Parade starts at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 2. Fans will start at Constitution Ave NW and 15th St NW, ending with a Rally at Constitution Ave NW and 3rd St SW.

WDVM’s Allif Karim and Caroline Morse will cover the parade in DC, while Sports Director Brandy Simms stays with us in the studio with a special guest.

