WCU’s Faulkner declares for NBA Draft

CULLOWHEE, N.C. – Western Carolina redshirt junior guard Mason Faulkner recently declared for the NBA Draft but has elected to keep his collegiate eligibility by not hiring an agent. News of his decision officially came out late last week and was accepted by the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee (UAC) today.



“This is a great opportunity for Mason to continue the process of chasing his dream of playing at the highest level,” said head coach Mark Prosser . “Our job is to recruit players into our program and do whatever we can to help accomplish their individual goals. Mason had a great year and should be acknowledged for it. He has a realistic shot at playing in the NBA either next season or the following year.”



Faulkner, who began his collegiate career at Northern Kentucky and sat out the 2018-19 campaign due to NCAA transfer rules, made an immediate impact on the Catamounts last season with a team-best 17.7 points per game and 550 total points scored. He posted the first triple-double during the program’s NCAA Division I era with 13 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists against North Carolina A&T on Nov. 12 and followed that up with a second triple-double in the home finale against Samford. The Glasgow, Ky., native earned First Team All-Southern Conference honors, was a member of the All-SoCon Tournament team before claiming a spot on the NABC All-Region 21 First Team.



Prior to his arrival at Western Carolina, Faulkner spent two seasons at NKU where he averaged 6.5 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game in 65 games for the Norse.



By declaring for the NBA Draft, Faulkner will be able to receive an evaluation from the NBA’s Undergraduate Advisory Committee (UAC) and take part in both NBA Draft Combine and G League Elite Camp which are scheduled for mid-May. He can also conduct workouts with NBA team representatives beginning at the end of April. According to NCAA rules, a student-athlete may retain their collegiate eligibility if they withdraw prior to 11:59 p.m. on June 3, 2020, provide a written declaration of their intention to return to intercollegiate competition, and are not drafted by any NBA teams.



“He’ll get honest feedback from those who evaluate what it takes to play in the NBA,” explained Prosser. “That feedback will help guide him in his development as a player. Now is the time of year where each of our student-athletes push to improve individually. We want that from all of our players, including Mason. In doing so it will make our team better as a whole as we work towards our goal of making the NCAA Tournament and hanging a banner in the Ramsey Center.”



While Faulkner may be looking ahead to a potential professional career, one final season in purple and gold is not out of the question.



“We would welcome Mason back to Cullowhee with open arms if he chooses to return,” said Prosser. “Our hope is to have the opportunity to coach Mason, but we’ll always support what’s best for each player in our program.”



The 2020 NBA Draft is scheduled for June 25 in New York City.