Wednesday high school basketball

Mauldin claimed the title in its bracket at the Poinsettia Classic.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Academic Magnet 49, Charleston Charter 43
Blue Ridge School, Va. 58, Trinity Byrnes School 42
Boiling Springs 58, Gaffney 45
Brookland-Cayce 58, Berea 54, OT
Broome 62, Pickens 39
Carmel Christian, N.C. 66, W.J. Keenan 55
Cashiers Blue Ridge, N.C. 58, Trinity Byrnes School 42
Catawba Ridge 49, Rock Hill 46
Cathedral Academy 51, Nitro, W.Va. 48
Charleston Collegiate 69, Lowcountry Wildcats 61
Charlotte Catholic, N.C. 66, St. Joseph 21
Fort Mill 70, Battery Creek 36
Fox Creek 62, Mid-Carolina 29
Greenville 52, Hillcrest 38
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 66, Estill 60
Irmo 67, Lexington 58
James Island 63, Franklin County, Ga. 56
Jefferson Davis Academy 57, J.L. Mann 51
Lake Marion 43, Ashley Ridge 36
Lakewood 51, Cane Bay 38
Lucy G. Beckham 54, Bishop England 40
Miller School, Va. 78, Goose Creek 46
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 67, South Aiken 51
Spartanburg Christian 63, Woodruff 34
Stephens County, Ga. 71, West Oak 30
West Ashley 55, Burke 29
Westminster Catawba Christian 59, Porter-Gaud 49
Westside 56, Wade Hampton (G) 55
Woodmont 47, Cin. McNicholas, Ohio 44
Beach Ball Classic
Evangel Christian, Ky. 79, Socastee 37
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Asheville Christian, N.C. 59, Timberland 39
Asheville, N.C. 85, Clinton 37
Ben Lippen 43, Cambridge Academy 21
Bluffton 44, Fort Mill 43
Cabell Midland, W.Va. 46, Goose Creek 34
Camden 71, Concord First Assembly, N.C. 48
Carolina Forest 41, Blacksburg 38
Charlotte Providence Day, N.C. 48, Northwood Academy 32
Dawson County, Ga. 51, Bishop England 48
Greenup Co., Ky. 60, Cathedral Academy 24
Hartsville 55, Crestwood 26
Huntersville Hopewell, N.C. 64, Northwestern 44
Laurens Academy 31, Greenville Technical Charter 3
Legacy Charter 56, Hammond 47
Lowcountry Wildcats 70, Palmetto Scholars Academy 36
Lower Richland 55, South Florence 34
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights), Ill. 29, Cane Bay 27
Morgantown, W.Va. 59, James Island 25
Murphy, N.C. def. Pendleton, forfeit
South Pointe 61, Unicoi County, Tenn. 46
Stephens County, Ga. 40, T.L. Hanna 36
Trinity Byrnes School 65, Miller School, Va. 53
Vicksburg, Mich. 59, Legion Collegiate 51
Wade Hampton (G) 50, Franklin County, Ga. 25
West Ashley 51, Ridge Community, Fla. 34
