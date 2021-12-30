Wednesday high school basketball

Sports

Mauldin claimed the title in its bracket at the Poinsettia Classic.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Academic Magnet 49, Charleston Charter 43

Blue Ridge School, Va. 58, Trinity Byrnes School 42

Boiling Springs 58, Gaffney 45

Brookland-Cayce 58, Berea 54, OT

Broome 62, Pickens 39

Carmel Christian, N.C. 66, W.J. Keenan 55

Cashiers Blue Ridge, N.C. 58, Trinity Byrnes School 42

Catawba Ridge 49, Rock Hill 46

Cathedral Academy 51, Nitro, W.Va. 48

Charleston Collegiate 69, Lowcountry Wildcats 61

Charlotte Catholic, N.C. 66, St. Joseph 21

Fort Mill 70, Battery Creek 36

Fox Creek 62, Mid-Carolina 29

Greenville 52, Hillcrest 38

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 66, Estill 60

Irmo 67, Lexington 58

James Island 63, Franklin County, Ga. 56

Jefferson Davis Academy 57, J.L. Mann 51

Lake Marion 43, Ashley Ridge 36

Lakewood 51, Cane Bay 38

Lucy G. Beckham 54, Bishop England 40

Miller School, Va. 78, Goose Creek 46

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 67, South Aiken 51

Spartanburg Christian 63, Woodruff 34

Stephens County, Ga. 71, West Oak 30

West Ashley 55, Burke 29

Westminster Catawba Christian 59, Porter-Gaud 49

Westside 56, Wade Hampton (G) 55

Woodmont 47, Cin. McNicholas, Ohio 44

Beach Ball Classic

Evangel Christian, Ky. 79, Socastee 37

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Asheville Christian, N.C. 59, Timberland 39

Asheville, N.C. 85, Clinton 37

Ben Lippen 43, Cambridge Academy 21

Bluffton 44, Fort Mill 43

Cabell Midland, W.Va. 46, Goose Creek 34

Camden 71, Concord First Assembly, N.C. 48

Carolina Forest 41, Blacksburg 38

Charlotte Providence Day, N.C. 48, Northwood Academy 32

Dawson County, Ga. 51, Bishop England 48

Greenup Co., Ky. 60, Cathedral Academy 24

Hartsville 55, Crestwood 26

Huntersville Hopewell, N.C. 64, Northwestern 44

Laurens Academy 31, Greenville Technical Charter 3

Legacy Charter 56, Hammond 47

Lowcountry Wildcats 70, Palmetto Scholars Academy 36

Lower Richland 55, South Florence 34

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights), Ill. 29, Cane Bay 27

Morgantown, W.Va. 59, James Island 25

Murphy, N.C. def. Pendleton, forfeit

South Pointe 61, Unicoi County, Tenn. 46

Stephens County, Ga. 40, T.L. Hanna 36

Trinity Byrnes School 65, Miller School, Va. 53

Vicksburg, Mich. 59, Legion Collegiate 51

Wade Hampton (G) 50, Franklin County, Ga. 25

West Ashley 51, Ridge Community, Fla. 34

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

