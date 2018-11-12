Sports

Weird Al Yankovic announces Simpsonville, Charlotte show

By:

Posted: Nov 12, 2018 11:13 AM EST

Updated: Nov 12, 2018 11:13 AM EST

(WSPA) - Live Nation has announced that Weird Al Yankovic is doing two shows in the area.

For the first time he will be performing with a full orchestra on his 2019 Strings Attached tour.

LOCAL DATES

Heritage Park Amphitheatre Simpsonville on Friday 6/28

Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre on Sunday 7/14

Tickets go on sale Nov. 16 at 10 a.m.

You can find more dates at livenation.com

You can visit Weird Al's website here

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
CMA
Color Your Weather
Turkey Giveaway
auto racing contest
mascot challenge
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center