Weird Al Yankovic announces Simpsonville, Charlotte show
(WSPA) - Live Nation has announced that Weird Al Yankovic is doing two shows in the area.
For the first time he will be performing with a full orchestra on his 2019 Strings Attached tour.
LOCAL DATES
Heritage Park Amphitheatre Simpsonville on Friday 6/28
Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre on Sunday 7/14
Tickets go on sale Nov. 16 at 10 a.m.
You can find more dates at livenation.com
You can visit Weird Al's website here
Top Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Cherokee Co. School District to release test results amid mold concerns
- Upstate couple offers reward for missing monkey
- Don't fall for 'Secret Sister' scam on Facebook
- Man arrested in shooting at Keenan Barbershop in Union
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- The Latest: GOP senator won't comment on 'hanging' remark
- 2 dogs abandoned at 'freezing cold' dog park in NC
- Woman raped in church parking lot in Union
- Frontier pilots could be close to reaching new contract
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.