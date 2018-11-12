Weird Al Yankovic announces Simpsonville, Charlotte show

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. PHOTO: Wierd Al website

(WSPA) - Live Nation has announced that Weird Al Yankovic is doing two shows in the area.

For the first time he will be performing with a full orchestra on his 2019 Strings Attached tour.

LOCAL DATES

Heritage Park Amphitheatre Simpsonville on Friday 6/28

Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre on Sunday 7/14

Tickets go on sale Nov. 16 at 10 a.m.

You can find more dates at livenation.com

You can visit Weird Al's website here