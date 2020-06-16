West-Oak hopes move down picks them up

West-Oak High School is preparing for a unique season.

The Oconee County schools was granted a waiver by the South Carolina High School League earlier this year which enables them to play one level down in 2A for the next two seasons. The Warriors will be ineligible for postseason play during that time.

Their reasoning is that as one of the smaller 3A programs, which snapped a 32-game losing streak in 2019, they simply didn’t have the numbers to compete, often dressing about one-third of the players compared to most teams they played.

The waiver is the first of its kind granted by the SCHSL.

