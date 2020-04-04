Westside HS coaches step up to distribute meals

Westside High School coaches, and other volunteers, were hard at work Friday morning at what has become a daily ritual to distribute meals to students who would normally get them when attending school.

Because it was the Friday before the scheduled spring break for Anderson District Five Schools, the group had to work extra hard to distribute meals for all of the following week.

Westside athletic director and head football coach Scott Earley says that the entire district distributed 60,000 meals on Friday alone.