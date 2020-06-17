Westside’s Earley to guide North team in all-star game

Here are this year’s coaches for the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl, Dec. 12 at Myrtle Beach’s Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.
North vs. South Football Game coaching staff:
NORTH TEAM
Scott Earley – Westside – 4A – Head Coach
Dan Jones – Gaffney – 5A
Bradley Adams – Woodruff – 3A
Kyle Stewart – Liberty – 2A
Will Mitchell – Lewisville – 1A
David Pierce – York – Assistant Coach
Bill Bacon – Lugoff-Elgin – Assistant Coach
SOUTH TEAM:
Art Craig – Hanahan – 3A – Head Coach
Russell Zehr – Cane Bay – 5A
Rodney Summers – May River – 4A
Will Lampkin – Ridgeland-Hardeeville – 2A
Jim Shuman – Allendale-Fairfax 1A
Bill Seawright – Chapin – Assistant Coach
Ashey Harvey – Philip Simmons – Assistant Coach