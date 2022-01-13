White’s late jumper wins it for Upstate

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Jordan Gainey had 17 points to lead five South Carolina Upstate players in double figures as the Spartans narrowly defeated High Point 66-65. Dalvin White added 12 points for the Spartans on Wednesday night, including the winning three with under 10 seconds remaining.

Mysta Goodloe chipped in 11, Bryson Mozone scored 10 and Floyd Rideau Jr. had 10. Alex Holt led the Panthers with 16 points.

