1  of  11
Closings and Delays
Asheville Christian Academy Buncombe County Schools Graham County Schools Haywood County Schools Highlands School Jackson County Schools Macon County Schools Madison County Schools - NC Mayland Community College Mitchell County Schools Swain County Schools

Winthrop downs Upstate

Sports
Posted: / Updated:
USC Upstate Basketball_104134

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – Josh Ferguson had 22 points as Winthrop defeated South Carolina Upstate 90-82 for the Eagles’ 20th victory. Hunter Hale had 19 points for Winthrop. Chase Claxton added 12 points as did Russell Jones. Bryson Mozone and Tommy Bruner scored 13 points each for South Carolina Upstate. Winthrop finishes the regular season against High Point at home on Saturday. The Eagles are a game back of first-place Radford. Both Winthrop and Radford have one regular-season game remaining.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store