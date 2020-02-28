Winthrop downs Upstate

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – Josh Ferguson had 22 points as Winthrop defeated South Carolina Upstate 90-82 for the Eagles’ 20th victory. Hunter Hale had 19 points for Winthrop. Chase Claxton added 12 points as did Russell Jones. Bryson Mozone and Tommy Bruner scored 13 points each for South Carolina Upstate. Winthrop finishes the regular season against High Point at home on Saturday. The Eagles are a game back of first-place Radford. Both Winthrop and Radford have one regular-season game remaining.

