DURHAM N.C. – North Carolina and Duke face each other in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday in the last regular-season game. It’s also Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s last regular-season game of his career.

On March 18, 1980, Mike Krzyzewski was named the head coach at Duke University after five seasons at Army. After having a 73-59 record at Army, his first three years with the Blue Devils were a bit of a struggle.

In this day and age, after going 38-47 through his first three seasons, he might have been shown the door. Luckily, we had more patience back then.

Coach K would experience a few rebuilding seasons in his first few years at Duke before leading the program to five national championships, 12 Final Four appearances, 12 ACC regular-season championships, 15 ACC Tournament Championships and much more.

Krzyzewski was also named the head coach of the Olympic United States men’s team in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, and 2016, posting nothing but success. He was 24-0 as a head coach and led the National Team to a record 76-game winning streak beginning in 2006.

In 2016 he became the only basketball coach to lead a nation to three consecutive Olympic gold medals. He also led the US to the 2010 and 2014 FIBA World Cup titles, marking the first time the United States had ever earned consecutive World titles.

With his career coming to a close, here are some of the most memorable moments of his career:

November 30, 1980: Coach K’s first game at Duke

In his first game with the Blue Devils, he took a 67-49 win over Stetson, signaling the beginning of a new era in the Duke basketball program.

March 1, 1981: Coach K’s first signature win

Gene Banks helped lead the Blue Devils to their first big win under the Mike Krzyzewski era. Banks laid his name out in the Duke-UNC rivalry history with his putback with 19 seconds remaining to give the unranked Blue Devils a 66-65 win over the then-No. 11 Tar Heels.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski (Associated Press photo)

March 10, 1984: Duke beats North Carolina in ACC Tournament

A Tar Heel team led by Michael Jordan and Sam Perkins were an obvious national championship favorite with their 14-0 ACC record to prove it, but Duke was confident and adamant about winning this game.

Johnny Dawkins and Tommy Amaker led the Blue Devils to a 40-32 advantage at halftime, but Carolina opened the second half with a 12-2 run. Nevertheless, David Henderson hit four late free throws to keep Duke in the lead and secure the 77-75 win.

March 15, 1985: First win in the NCAA Tournament

No. 10 Duke faced Pepperdine in the first round of the NCAA tournament and got a 75-62 win, giving Coach K his first NCAA Tournament win.

No. 1 Duke took on No. 6 Georgia Tech in the Greensboro Coliseum for the ACC Championship. The Blue Devils took a 68-67 win over the Yellow Jackets, earning Duke basketball’s first ACC title win in two decades, and the first under Coach K.

March 29, 1986: First Final Four under Coach K

A 71-69 win over Kansas marked Duke’s first Final Four appearance under Krzyzewski, giving them a spot in the title game against Louisville. This was the beginning of Duke’s appearance in six out of the next seven Final Fours.

(Photo by Damien Strohmeyer/Allsport/Getty Images)

After playing their way into a fourth-straight Final Four appearance and fifth overall since K’s hiring, the Blue Devils took revenge on UNLV for the 1990 title loss with a stunning last-second victory over the undefeated Runnin’ Rebels.

This led the Blue Devils to their third game on the big stage. A 72-65 victory over Kansas gave Coach K and the Duke basketball program their first national championship. Three players on that team – Christian Laettner, Bobby Hurley, and Grant Hill – have since had their jerseys retired.

Duke would repeat as national champions in 1992 with a 71-51 win over Michigan.

In the East Regional Final, the Blue Devils faced Rick Pitino and the Kentucky Wildcats. The game went into overtime and after Kentucky pulled ahead 98-96, Laettner took over for the Blue Devils and scored their final six points.

With seven seconds left, Kentucky’s Sean Woods hit a running one-hander in the lane to put Kentucky on top 103-102 with 2.1 seconds left. Duke called a timeout to draw up their final play.

An unguarded Grant Hill on the inbounds play threw the ball 79 feet to Laettner, who dribbled once to his right, turned back to his left, and put up “the shot” just before time expired, giving Duke a 104-103 victory.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

With a win over Michigan State on this date, K became the winningest coach in Division I history with 903, passing his own former coach, Bobby Knight.

A 99-69 victory over Utah Valley gave Krzyzewski his 1,000th win at Duke, 1,073rd overall, the most ever for a coach in men’s Division I college basketball history.