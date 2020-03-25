Wofford adds Ninety Six native Doolittle to staff

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Wofford College football head coach Josh Conklin has announced that Mitch Doolittle has joined the coaching staff for the 2020 season as outside linebacker coach. He will also share special teams coordinator duties with running backs coach Dane Romero. Paul Holmes has been named assistant defensive backs coach.

Doolittle comes to Wofford after spending the last two seasons as the safeties coach at Mercer University. Last season he coached Eric Jackson, who earned All-Southern Conference honors and was second on the team with 90 tackles. In 2018 he worked with All-SoCon selection Malique Fleming, who was second on the team with 77 tackles.

He spent the 2017 season as the defensive coordinator at Presbyterian College. For the previous four seasons he was the secondary coach and co-special teams coordinator at Mercer. The Bears recorded double-digit interceptions in three of the four seasons and they led the Southern Conference in interceptions in 2014 with 13. In 2013, Mercer was ranked 12th in the nation in rushing defense as he worked with two of the Bears top three tacklers. He was the linebackers coach at Savannah State in 2011.

Doolittle began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at UAB, working with the secondary and linebackers. He then served as a graduate assistant in 2009 at the University of Georgia as the Bulldogs won the Independence Bowl.

He played quarterback and wide receiver at Presbyterian College, graduating with a degree in history in 2007. He and his wife, Stacy, a 2007 Wofford graduate, have a daughter Aubree Ann. His brother, Stan, played quarterback at Gardner-Webb.

Holmes is in his second season with the Terriers. He joined the staff in 2019 as offensive quality control after spending two seasons as an assistant coach at Independence Community College in Kansas. He coached the wide receivers and defensive backs and worked as video coordinator.

In 2019, the Wofford offense was ranked first in the Southern Conference and third in the nation in rushing offense. They were also second in the league in total offense and scoring offense. The team won the Southern Conference Championship and competed in the NCAA FCS Playoffs.

Prior to working in the college ranks, he coached for two seasons at Irmo High School. As the wide receivers and defensive backs coach he developed practice plans and assisted in film breakdown and review.

A 2014 graduate of Coastal Carolina, he was a student intern for the football team for three seasons.

Doolittle replaces Trey McCray, who was named the defensive coordinator at North Greenville University. Holmes fills the spot of Brian Whitehead, who is now the defensive coordinator at Wisconsin-La Crosse.