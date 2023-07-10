SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Rob Galloway, Wofford ’15, and Lloyd Harris earned a 6-7, 7-6, 6-1 win over the #2 seeded pairing of Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek on Monday morning at Wimbledon in the gentleman’s doubles draw.

The pair lost the first set 7-6 in a tiebreaker that was 7-5. In the second set, they picked up a 7-6 win that was decided 7-3 in a tiebreaker. The third set was dominated by Galloway and Harris by a 6-1 score as they won three break points at the All England Club.

Galloway, a native of Greenville, S.C., was a three-time All-Southern Conference selection at Wofford. He is currently ranked #77 in the world in doubles. He has played in all four Grand Slam events, reaching in the second round at the French Open and the U.S. Open. This is the first time he has advanced to the third round.

His partner, Lloyd Harris is a native of South Africa who reached the quarterfinals of the 2021 U.S. Open in singles and has been ranked as high as #31 by the ATP in singles.

Dodig and Krajicek won the doubles title at the 2023 French Open. Dodig (Croatia) also won the doubles title at the 2021 Australia Open and the 2015 French Open, while he is currently ranked #4 in the world in doubles. Krajicek (USA) is the #1 doubles player in the world.

In their first round match on Sunday morning, Galloway and Harris picked up a 7-5, 6-2 win over Marcos Giron (USA) and Botic Van De Zandschulp (Netherlands).

Galloway and Harris will face the #15 seeded pair of Marcel Granollers (Spain) and Horacio Zeballos (Argentina) in the third round.